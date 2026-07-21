Delaware Public Archives unveils Greenwood School 222-C historic marker.

Delaware Public Archives places a new historic marker at Greenwood School 222-C.

School 222-C was a designated African American children’s school for grades one through six built in 1922 as part of Pierre du Pont’s efforts to improve education opportunities for African Americans.

State Archivist Maegan Peterman.

“Pierre S. du Pont was pretty integral and interested in furthering educational opportunities for black students. This particular school was the only school in the Greenwood area, and larger area, that served black students.” she said.

The school building was divided down the middle by what Peterman described as a “garage door”, with grades one through three on one side and grades four through six on the other.

Peterman says the Archives’ historic marker program is administered by the state, but the public submits applications for markers, which sometimes unearths historical documents the Archives had stored away.

“Bryant Bell is the marker applicant in this case. We had a deed record, we have several photos of the school when it was still standing, we have a building plan that I got to look at earlier. So, we have some really cool records that support the history and the memory that Bryant has as the marker applicant” she said.

222-C served black families in the area for four decades, operating not only as a school for their children but doubling as a center for community events.

The school was demolished in the 1990s, after years of vacancy and neglect left it structurally stable. The property is now home to New Process Fibre Company, but Peterman says some of the school’s original features still stand.

