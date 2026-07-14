The 39th Clifford Brown Jazz Festival will be back on Wilmington’s Rodney Square next month

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns with a later date this year - moving to August.

The festival is usually in June, but moved to August this year because of the World Cup. The city hosted the Ivory Coast and its fans and worried that would take up valuable hotel space.

The 39th Clifford Brown Jazz Festival will start on Sunday August 2 and wrap up on Saturday, August 8 in Rodney Square. The event honors the Wilmington native who inspires generations of jazz artists around the world.

This year’s lineup includes international performers like the KES Band as well as Grammy Award winners Nicholas Payton, Marcus Miller and Ledisi. Sheila E. will be making an appearance as well.

"The theme this year is, 'how jazz speaks to many different people in many different ways.' And the lineup I think, expresses that really, really well. For example, on one night, we have Ledisi, followed by Marcus Miller. I mean, two totally different voices in the world," said Tina Betz Wilmington’s director of cultural affairs.

While the lineup includes Grammy winners and international artists, Betz says the local talent performing is also worth getting excited about.

"One of the wonderful things about having a week to express ourselves is that we have more opportunities to give our local and regional talent an opportunity," said Betz.

Before each main stage performance, the Jersey Surf Mobile Music Lab which will feature interactive drum circles, hands-on percussion activities and musical experiences for everyone.

There will also be food trucks, merchandise vendors and live painting inspired by the performances.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, but leave umbrellas and tents at home.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.