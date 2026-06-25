Downtown Wilmington building now listed in the National Register of Historic Places

The Bank of Delaware building in Wilmington is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs says the designation came in April for the building on Wilmington Avenue.

Emily Whaley is National Register Coordinator for the State Historic Preservation Office of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. She explains why this building was chosen.

"The Bank of Delaware building was listed in the National Register for its architectural significance, and it was also listed for its significance associated with commerce within the city of Wilmington," said Whaley.

The office building was built in 1970, and it became the bank’s headquarters until 1989 when PNC Bank acquired the company.

"So when this building was built in 1970, it was built as a speculative commercial building, and this was a popular trend that we see across the United States during the second half of the 20th century. This particular instance, this was a 17-story building that was built to serve an anchor tenant, which was the Bank of Delaware, and then there were leaseable office spaces on other floors," said Whaley.

The building includes a second story penthouse on the corner closest to Delaware Avenue and North West Street, which historically served as a Bank of Delaware boardroom.

The building is now participating in the Federal Tax Incentive programs to adaptively reuse it as an apartment complex.