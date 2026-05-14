© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geology-inspired works by Kira Krell are on display at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Kira Krell's "The Eastern Shore," 2026
Kira Krell's "The Eastern Shore," 2026

The work of German-born, Townsend-based artist Kira Krell takes center stage at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington this month.

Born in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany, Krell spent much of her adult life on the move, living in Europe, Africa, and North America. Her current exhibition, “Stone Formations,” is an homage to the varied geological formations she encountered during her travels.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews artist Kira Krell.

Krell’s paintings are characterized by their deep attention to texture, the result of a multi-step process. That process starts with layers of different-sized sand, followed by plaster, and then paint, which she makes herself from pigment powder and a binding agent.

Krell explains that her inspiration comes from the natural world, and she prefers to do as much of her work as possible outdoors.

“My inspiration is nature,” she says. “And what we see in nature is that there is order. I like to translate that order onto my paintings, where I'm methodically planning my paintings out, but I also like the randomness that we see in nature.”

That juxtaposition between being methodical and intuitive is a central part of Krell’s work.

Townsend-based visual artist Kira Krell.
Townsend-based visual artist Kira Krell.

“There is a time when I'm working without really thinking much, and then there is a period of time where I think a lot and I plan,” she says.”

Often, she pulls and tears her paintings apart as a step in the creative process, making the reassembly of them a vital part of the final product. While she says that she doesn’t want to dictate the meaning of her art to the viewer, that technique does have significance.

“It's a reminder that life can come with challenges, but these challenges can be beautiful and they can really catapult us forward and they can be opportunities,” Krell says.

“Stone Formations” by Kira Krell is on display through May 29 at the Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington. The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Arts
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny
More from Delaware Public Media