Wilmington’s 250th celebration will feature poetry

The city of Wilmington partners with the Delaware Poets Almanac as part of the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

The partnership will bring a slate of literary programming to Wilmington’s commemorative events, highlighting the voices, stories and creative spirit of the city.

A series of public poetry initiatives are planned, designed to engage residents and visitors during the celebration.

"It's an amazing opportunity to celebrate the broader history of our country, and the broader history of our state, universally with our guests and our friends and our families in a way that allows for a unique medium or a unique scope of how we can express that creativity together," said Torrey Francis Malek, coordinator for the Delaware Poets Almanac.

According to Mayor John Carney, the programs will reflect what Wilmington is today, while also celebrating the past.

"The Delaware Poets Almanac is taking a moment to recognize the poetic history and lineage of Delaware's literary figures that in some cases have fallen a bit to the wayside and have lost the spotlight of their contributions to the literary story that is Delaware, poetry,” said Malek. “Through this initiative, we're taking up the mantle of bringing the spotlight back to those individuals."

Programs include bringing the Delaware Poets Almanac Mobile Poetry Pop-Up - a traveling poetry experience to the July 4th celebration at the Wilmington Riverfront.

There will also be a community reading series that features open-mic style events at city libraries.

A Delaware Poets Almanac Chapbook Publication is also planned. That will deliver a 50-page commemorative edition of poetry, featuring selected works capturing the spirit, history and lived experiences of Wilmington residents to serve as a keepsake and time capsule.