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Hagley Museum and Library taps a New York museum executive as its new CEO

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT

The Hagley Museum and Library has a new CEO.

The museum announced Tuesday that Hillary Olson will be joining its staff. She replaces Jill MacKenzie who announced her retirement in December after 44 years at Hagley, culminating in her appointment as CEO.

Hillary Olson, the new CEO of the Hagley Museum and Library
Hillary Olson, the new CEO of the Hagley Museum and Library

Olson comes to the First State from the Rochester Museum and Science Center in New York, where she served as the institution’s President and CEO. She previously worked at the Milwaukee Public Museum, Franklin Institute Science Museum, the Long Island Children’s Museum, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and the Griffith Observatory.

She holds a B.S. in Earth and Space Sciences from Stony Brook University, and a master’s in Museum Leadership from Bank Street College.

In a social media post, Olson said she was “thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Hagley Museum and Library.”

Hagley Board of Trustees President Henry B. duPont IV said in a statement that Olson, “shares our deep commitment to the history of American business, technology, and innovation.”

Olson will take over at Hagley in June.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
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