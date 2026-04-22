Hagley Museum and Library taps a New York museum executive as its new CEO

The Hagley Museum and Library has a new CEO.

The museum announced Tuesday that Hillary Olson will be joining its staff. She replaces Jill MacKenzie who announced her retirement in December after 44 years at Hagley, culminating in her appointment as CEO.

Hillary Olson, the new CEO of the Hagley Museum and Library

Olson comes to the First State from the Rochester Museum and Science Center in New York, where she served as the institution’s President and CEO. She previously worked at the Milwaukee Public Museum, Franklin Institute Science Museum, the Long Island Children’s Museum, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and the Griffith Observatory.

She holds a B.S. in Earth and Space Sciences from Stony Brook University, and a master’s in Museum Leadership from Bank Street College.

In a social media post, Olson said she was “thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Hagley Museum and Library.”

Hagley Board of Trustees President Henry B. duPont IV said in a statement that Olson, “shares our deep commitment to the history of American business, technology, and innovation.”

Olson will take over at Hagley in June.