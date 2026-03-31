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ESPN: Elena Delle Donne to be inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
Elena Delle Donne is WNBA champion and 2x-WNBA MVP for the Washington Mystics. She played college basketball for the University of Delaware from 2009 to 2013.
Stephen Gosling
/
NBAE
Elena Delle Donne is WNBA champion and 2x-WNBA MVP for the Washington Mystics. She played college basketball for the University of Delaware from 2009 to 2013.

Delaware basketball legend Elena Delle Donne is reportedly selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Delle Donne, former 76ers head coach Glenn “Doc” Rivers, WNBA great Candace Parker and NBA star Amar’e Stoudamire are among those headed to the Hall of Fame according to a report from ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

Delle Donne enters in her first year of eligibility
She is a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, winning in 2015 with the Chicago Sky and in 2019 with the Washington Mystics.

She was the first WNBA player to win the MVP with two different teams, but her move to Washington not only got her closer to home, it also got her a title as she led the Mystics to the WNBA championship in 2019.

The seven-time All-Star and four-time all WNBA First Team selection was also named to the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team in 2021.

Delle Donne also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2013 after being selected second in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

In high school, she was a force at Ursuline Academy, winning four state championships and becoming the state’s all-time leading scorer.

In college, Delle Donne was a two-time First Team All-American at the University of Delaware leading the Blue Hens to the Sweet 16 in 2013.

She also helped the 2016 U.S. Olympic team win the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The official hall announcement is expected this weekend.
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Culture, Lifestyle & Sports elena delle donneWNBAWashington MysticsChicago SkyUniversity of DelawareUrsuline Academy
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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