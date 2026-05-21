A recent study that shows nonprofits play a big role in the state’s economy

A study commissioned by the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) shows local nonprofits deliver significant economic impact.

DANA says the 2025 Economic Impact of Delaware Nonprofits study is the first detailed analysis of nonprofits in Delaware as an industry and their impact.

It found 951 nonprofits were active in Delaware during the 2022 tax year, the most recent year where information is available.

According to the study, nonprofits employed nearly 73,000 people or 15% of Delaware’s private-sector workforce, and paid $5.2 billion in wages or 16% of the state’s private-sector wages.

The report also found nonprofits supported $14.1 billion in gross regional product and paid an estimated $345.9 million in personal income taxes to the state.

Melissa Hopkins is DANA’s Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer.

"Obviously, nonprofits are providing services to our community,” said Hopkins. “So in addition to the paid employment that we are creating in the state. We're also organizing around 85,000 volunteers. And when you put that into a dollar figure, the 5.6 million hours of volunteer service that you're looking at equates to around $167 million in time."

The study is designed to help policymakers, funders and the public better understand the role nonprofits play in the economy and the investment needed to sustain this sector.

Hopkins says this study shows nonprofits can be a viable option for government leaders when it comes to investments.

"They really aren't making equitable investments into Delaware nonprofits and so based upon this data, what I think we are able to show is that we are an incredible investment for the state to make," said Hopkins.

Hopkins notes usually both state and federal governments tend to look at small businesses for investments to help boost the economy.