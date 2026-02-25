Fees start at Delaware State Parks this weekend

This Sunday is March 1 which brings the opening of fee season at Delaware State Parks.

Fee season extends through November 30 meaning there will be a fee to access all 17 Delaware State Parks.

"The fees are changed a little bit. We just went through a fee increase. So we're looking for $5 for in-state, $10 for out-of-state for your inland parks, and then the coastal region, which is your Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, Delaware Seashore is $10 for in-state, $20 for out-of-state,” said Matt Ritter, director for Delaware State Parks. “We're really pushing for people to purchase an annual pass. We feel like that is the best way to really enjoy our parks in the fullest levels."

Annual park passes are $50 for residents and $100 for non-residents, and the annual park pass can be used to access all of the parks for the entire fee season paying for itself in 10 visits or less.

Annual passes and a full list of discount programs are available at the Delaware State Parks website at destateparks.com/passes-permits-and-fees/.

Meanwhile, annual passes will be $50 for residents and $100 for non-residents, and daily fees for Deauville Beach are $15 for weekdays, $20 on weekends and $115 for the annual pass.

Delaware State Parks also plan to incorporate more convenient payment methods for daily entrance with mobile pay available through QR codes at some locations.

This year is also the 75th anniversary for Delaware State Parks.

"We really see it as a year-long celebration where we 're going to be honoring things three things. First parks, people and partners. So the idea of we have an incredible legacy. We have amazing outdoor locations, and we really want to celebrate what makes them so special, which is our parks. But a key part of that a heart of our parks is the people," said Alex Hannah, chief of marketing, creative and communications for Delaware State Parks.

Hannah notes there will also be a tie-in with America’s 250th anniversary this summer with plans to still be finalized.

He adds for more information on the parks 75th anniversary you can go online at destateparks.com/75-years/.