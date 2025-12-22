The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame could be calling for a Delaware basketball legend

Delaware basketball legend Elena Delle Donne is a first-time nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Delle Donne announced her retirement from basketball earlier this year after playing 11 seasons with the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics.

She has a long list of accomplishments including leading the Mystics to the 2019 WNBA title, winning the MVP twice – she was the first WNBA player to do so with two different teams, she was a seven-time All-Star and four-time all WNBA first-team selection.

Delle Donne was also a member of the 2016 Olympic team, coming off of the bench for team USA helping them to winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Delle Donne also starred at the University of Delaware, leading the Blue Hens to the Sweet 16 in 2013 where she was a three-time AP All-American, three-time CAA Player of the Year and four-time All CAA.

The Wilmington native was also one of the best players to ever come out of the First State leading Ursuline Academy to four state championships and becoming the state’s all-time leading scorer.

The Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be announced on April 4, with enshrinement on August 15 in Springfield, MA.