Almost $30,000 is being distributed among 18 urban agriculture and community projects across the First State. The money comes from the Delaware Department…
Thanksgiving is historically a time to celebrate the bounty of food provided during harvest time. And while community gardens don’t yield the same amount…
Rock Brown grew up on Wilmington’s East side, and doesn’t remember any community gardens in the area in the 1960s. But he does remember something else.…
Community gardens don’t only serve the purpose of providing nutritional value to one’s diet – they also provide a healthy extracurricular activity for the…
Community gardens aren’t new to Wilmington or Delaware as a whole – but they were several decades ago when Wilmington resident Hazel Brown decided…
The farm to school movement in the First State is growing.Delaware resident Thianda Manzara was inspired by a 2003 visit to the Edible Schoolyard in…