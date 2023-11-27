UD football might be making the move from FCS to FBS

Multiple reports have the University of Delaware’s football program moving up to FBS from FCS.

As the Blue Hens prep for their next NCAA FCS playoff game after a comeback win over Lafayette Saturday, ESPN is reporting the Hens are also preparing to step up in competition by moving to FBS.

According to the ESPN report, UD is expected to be added to Conference USA as the conference’s 11th football team in 2025. The move would likely also affect other UD teams in Conference USA sports.

That report says the sides have been in talks with a decision expected in the days ahead.

In his weekly CAA press availability UD head football coach Ryan Carty, while not confirming the news, did hint at the transition.

“We’ll have some news here in the coming days,” said Carty. “I’m sure that would be exciting news coming forward for you, but I don’t really have anything to say right now about it.”

An announced move in the coming days or weeks would mean the Hens’ current FCS playoff run would be its last as UD wouldn’t be eligible for the playoffs if it stays in the CAA in 2024. The basketball teams would be eligible for the postseason until the move.

“You never know when your last run in anything is going to be. I think we have to treat everything like it’s the most important time we’re doing something,” said Carty.

UD heads to Montana for second round FCS playoff action on Saturday.