Southern Delaware Tourism launches Culinary Coast

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published November 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST

Southern Delaware Tourism announces a new website focused on the area’s culinary offerings.

The Culinary Coast website seeks to capitalize on Southern Delaware’s growing culinary attractions.

A growing population has helped fuel an increase in restaurants and award-winning chefs while wineries, distilleries, and breweries expand and farmers markets feature the region's agricultural products.

CulinaryCoastDE.com seeks to encourage visits to the area and assist in travel planning.

But Southern Delaware Tourism’s Director Scott Thomas says that’s not its only purpose.

"It’s also a wonderful resource for those who live here or certainly just relocating here to make sense of the Sussex County landscape with a culinary lens on it."

Thomas says the area’s culinary growth is built on its natural resources.

"Our producers are closer to those who are preparing food, and, it’s the land here being used for agriculture, it’s the water now with aquaculture sprouting up in our inland bays that’s providing new opportunities for shellfish, so, it’s where we are and where we’re located and we’re very fortunate for that."

The website will also include information on agri-tourism and aquaculture, as well as a blog with guest posts from Culinary Coast chefs, restaurateurs, and producers.
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
