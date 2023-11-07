Southern Delaware Tourism launches Culinary Coast

Southern Delaware Tourism announces a new website focused on the area’s culinary offerings.

The Culinary Coast website seeks to capitalize on Southern Delaware’s growing culinary attractions.

A growing population has helped fuel an increase in restaurants and award-winning chefs while wineries, distilleries, and breweries expand and farmers markets feature the region's agricultural products.

CulinaryCoastDE.com seeks to encourage visits to the area and assist in travel planning.

But Southern Delaware Tourism’s Director Scott Thomas says that’s not its only purpose.

"It’s also a wonderful resource for those who live here or certainly just relocating here to make sense of the Sussex County landscape with a culinary lens on it."

Thomas says the area’s culinary growth is built on its natural resources.

"Our producers are closer to those who are preparing food, and, it’s the land here being used for agriculture, it’s the water now with aquaculture sprouting up in our inland bays that’s providing new opportunities for shellfish, so, it’s where we are and where we’re located and we’re very fortunate for that."

The website will also include information on agri-tourism and aquaculture, as well as a blog with guest posts from Culinary Coast chefs, restaurateurs, and producers.