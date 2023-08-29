Housing advocates and policymakers meet this week to discuss the state’s affordable housing shortage.

Habitat for Humanity New Castle is hosting a one-day summit Wednesday in Wilmington to examine the issues surrounding affordable housing from the local, federal and global perspective.

Speakers include Senator Chris Coons, Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford, and Andrew M. Perry - a Brookings Metro Senior Fellow.

The cost of housing is far outpacing income for many.

A 2022 National Low Income Housing Coalition report found an annual income of just over $54,000 is needed to afford a two-bedroom rental home at HUD's Fair Market Rent but the maxim income for a 4 person extremely low income household is

$26,500

Recent data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition finds over 29,000 or 27% of Delaware’s renters are considered extremely low income. And as many as 77% of these households are severely cost burdened.

How to bridge that gap is among the issues to be discussed at the Affordable Housing Summit Wednesday at University of Delaware's Clayton Hall.