Blue Hens expected to contend despite revamped roster

The University of Delaware football team has a lot of new faces, but is still expected to contend for a league title.

The Blue Hens finished fourth in the newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association’s preseason poll, released Tuesday. William & Mary was named the preseason favorite with New Hampshire, second.

UD went 8-5 a year ago and reached the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs, but lost a large chunk of its roster to graduation or transfer.

"With the amount of people that we lost that were productive and experienced, we obviously have a long way to go here in July and August," said second year head coach Ryan Carty. "But the way that we’ve been competing, the way that we’ve been preparing, I do believe that we we’re going to go out there and fight and put a good product on the field.

The biggest losses are on defense, where only two starters return.

"There was a ton of production and experience that graduated and/or left this program from pretty much all levels," said Carty. "I think we’ve replaced the talent. There’s length and speed and talent back there. It’s whether or not you can replace production and experience – and how fast you can get caught up."

UD also needs to replace four-year starter Nolan Henderson at quarterback. Returning QC Ryan O'Connor and JUCO transfer Zach Marker are battling to take over the position.

Three Blue hens landed on the All-CAA preseason First Team roster. Wide receiver Jourdan Townsend made the list along with two new arrivals via transfer, kicker Alex Schmoke and punter Ryan Kost.

The Blue Hens open their season August 31at CAA rival Stony Brook, then travel to Penn State Sept. 9.

Last week, Delaware State University was picked to finish last in 6-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as it begins its first season under new head coach Lee Hull.

Three DSU players landed spots on the preseason All-MEAC First Team squad. Last season's MEAC Offensive Rookie of the Year Marquis Gillis led that group, which also includes senior offensive lineman Sam Pearson (OL) and senior defensive back Romell Harris-Freeman.

The Hornets went 5-6 last season. They kick-off their season Sept. 2 at home against Bowie State.