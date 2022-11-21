Despite late season swoon, UD makes NCAA FCS playoffs

Despite a two game losing streak to end the season, the University of Delaware football team is headed to the NCAA’s FCS playoffs.

It was really a tale of two seasons for the Blue Hens, starting 5-0 with road wins at Navy and Rhode Island, and then finishing 2-4 including losing the last two games at home vs Richmond and at rival Villanova.

Head coach Ryan Carty hopes the Hens learned from the tough finish.

"We've been battle tested now, we've been in those situations, and we have to find a way to make those specific plays in games that we haven't made once or twice this year. I think those are all learning experiences. I don't think it necessarily shakes your confidence, if you look at it the right way it should make you more confident, now we've been there," said Carty.

UD limps into Saturday’s first round game at home against St. Francis losing three of four, but it’s a new season.

Carty says that’s the message he’s delivering to the players.

“We got a chance now to put that in the rear view and just attack the next phase of the season. We're excited about it. I'm proud of the guys that they put themselves in a situation to be chosen, and I think it's a new lease on the 2022 finish,” said Carty. “It's a different way to finish now than obviously the way we wanted it (regular season) to.”

Carty adds it’s important to limit distractions and stay focused on preparing for the game, which can be tough after losing the last couple of games and with Thanksgiving this week.

But Carty notes with no classes, the team can focus solely on football, and he hopes to use that to their advantage.