UD Baseball coach to retire after 2022 season

The long-time head baseball coach at the University of Delaware is leaving at the end of the upcoming season.

Jim Sherman will retire after he completes his 22nd year as the Blue Hens’ head baseball coach.

The New Castle native is a former outfielder at UD, and was inducted into the Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, and University of Delaware Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

He enters his 28th season overall as a coach number 22 on the active all-time wins list in Division 1 baseball, and will finish second all-time in career wins at UD.

He has led the Blue Hens to a 581-506 overall record which is a winning percentage of .534.

During his time at UD as an assistant and head coach, 39 players have been drafted while 26 hitters and 15 pitchers have gone on to play professional baseball.

Sherman played for the Blue Hens from 1979-1982, and is one of four players in UD history to earn all-conference honors four times. He hit .347 in his time at UD including a .378, 15 home run and 68 RBI season as a senior in 1982.

He’s the 15th head coach in UD baseball history, and only the third coach since 1956.

The Blue Hens start their season at Stetson on Friday, February 18, and Sherman will be honored during the Elon series that is scheduled for May 6-8.