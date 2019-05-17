Delaware Public Archives helps mark Delaware State Fair's centennial

The Delaware Public Archives and the Delaware State Fair are teaming up to celebrate the fair’s 100th anniversary this year.

A new exhibition is on display at Archives in Dover. It’s called “The Delaware State Fair: A Century of Family Fun.”

“In this exhibit we have historical photos and documents and artifacts that tell the story of those 100 years; working in collaboration with the leadership of the Delaware State Fair, who have lent us some of their artifacts and materials and we have them on display for people to come in and see and enjoy,” said Stephen Marz - the director of the Delaware Public Archives and State Archivist.

And Marz says you can't miss the exhibit when you visit the Public Archives in Dover.

“It’s in our lobby. And what they’ll be greeted with is a 100-year-old riding horse from the carousel. And it’s absolutely beautiful; you will visualize that and see that when you come in. You can’t ride it because it’s a 100-years-old.”



Anyone visiting the new exhibition will also be able to watch a newly-processed film clip from 1947 of scenes that were filmed back when the State Fair was known as the Kent -Sussex Fair.



Marz says the entire exhibition is a chance to highlight an event that is synonymous with summer in the First State, and will remain up through September.

Archives is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.