Sexual healthcare provider NOVUS opens first practice in Delaware.

NOVUS operations are based in eastern Pennsylvania, but it is now extending its reach into the First State, opening its doors in Milton.

The new facility, located at 616 Mulberry Street, offers six exam rooms and laboratory space. It started accepting appointments earlier this month.

NOVUS founder and CEO Allen Smith says offering free STD and STI testing, including HIV testing, is a personal cause for him.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media NOVUS CEO and Founder Allen Smith comments on the personal impact HIV/AIDS has had on his life, losing several friends to the disease. Smith says he originally began NOVUS as a school project.

“I lost enough friends from HIV to know that this makes a difference. And I’m really happy to say that this doesn’t happen anymore- it doesn’t need to happen any more, it shouldn’t happen

any more. We have other diseases out there that we can take care of as well.” he said.

NOVUS also offers PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis treatments to prevent HIV infections or to treat shortly after exposure.

The opening kicked off Rehoboth Beach Pride weekend. The building is also home to the Sussex Pride Community Center which offers meeting space to area LGBTQ groups

Sussex Pride executive director David Mariner.

“NOVUS is an extension of our family, they’re people who understand our sexual health, who ask questions appropriately, who I have 100% confidence in referring people to." he said. "You deserve a doctor who doesn’t just get your name right or acknowledge that you have a husband. You deserve a doctor that understands your sexual health.”

Delaware is one of the only states in the region where HIV cases are increasing- syphilis rates also tripled here in the four years following the COVID pandemic.

NOVUS will run a medication cart service to offer office administered drugs for treatment of STIs.

NOVUS started accepting appointments July 13th.