Dover's old post office becoming apartment and commercial mixed use space

Dover’s old post office is being reimagined as a new, multi-use space.

Renovations at the old post office started at the beginning of this month. It wil transform the building at 55 Loockerman Street into a new apartment and commercial building called “The Old Post”

The US Postal Service’s lease ended in 2020. USPS owned the building but the land was leased from the city since it was built in 1964.

Mayor Robin Christiansen says getting a realtor for this building was the second of two “big wins” for the city, the first was getting USPS to keep its Dover post office in the downtown area.

“We counted that as an economic development victory by taking a parcel of land that had possible brownfield potential and putting it into play as anchor for our downtown revitalization” he said.

The renovated old office building will have 42 apartments, an indoor gymnasium, outdoor “zen” gardens with benches and yoga space, along nearly 4,5000 square feet of commercial space.

Mayor Robin Christiansen says this is another step toward downtown Dover’s revitalization.

“I have always said that in Dover, when we’re moving dirt we’re moving forward. I’m really excited about The Old Post project, and a number of other projects that we have coming to fruition in downtown Dover. It’s my belief that if we have a healthy heart of the city, the entire city is going to flourish.” he said.

Prioritizing downtown Dover was a part of Christiansen's agenda he laid out in his state of the city address earlier this month- other projects to revitalize downtown include a new parking garage and apartment facility on Governor's Avenue, both being developed by the Downtown Dover Partnership.

The new building has thus far sat vacant since 2021- the city initially put the building up for sale but after around two years without a sale, Christiansen says they increased marketing efforts.

Currently, there’s no confirmed commercial tenant, but it could be retail, a restaurant, or office, according to developers Old Post LLC.

The new “Old Post” building will open for business after a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for May 28th.