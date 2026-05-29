New Sussex County budget proposes increase in spending for one-time projects, increase in fees

Sussex County is signaling more spending is on the way with a 5.2% increase in its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

The 15 million dollar increase takes the overall budget to $300 million., according to Sussex leaders. Much of the added spending is driven by money for one-time capital projects, along with the Sussex County water fund doubling its budget.

Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings says while some revenue is increasing, the county is seeing shortages elsewhere.

“Part of that has to do with us increasing fees but we are seeing increases from the recorder of deeds office as well. One thing we are going to dive into is the tax revenue. This is a concern of mine that our tax revenue is only increasing by $130,000- normally, this is over a half million dollars” she said.

Jennings notes the realty transfer tax is the highest contributor to the general fund at around 36%, but the next highest is “other tax revenues” - which includes property tax- expected to contribute 22%.

The county's property tax, set at 2.14 cents per $100 last year, remains unchanged.

The county plans to cover increased spending in part from a bump in realty transfer tax revenue - around $2 million - and with $1.6 million from County reserves, which Jennings clarified is excess money that was placed in reserves for events like this.

She also says the county’s attitude towards fees is changing moving forward as it faces rising spending needs.

“We took a serious look at some of our fees- making sure that we’re covering our costs. What customers [are] asking us to do, where we didn’t normally charge for that- we’re now going to start charging. If building code goes out and [a] builder needs another copy of their plans, we’re going to charge them $120 because it takes staff time to review those plans and make copies. We need to start recouping some of those costs. ” she said.

Sussex is also implementing building surcharges for some public schools and a cost sharing program for local EMS and fire companies, among other changes- which Jennings says are driving spending numbers in this budget.

Proposed in this budget include a near $75 million dollar proposal for county water infrastructure, which the county says entails "expansion of two treatment plants, new service areas, increased capacity, and other upgrades to the County utility systems"

$7.4 million is being allocated for the purchase of open space and farmland by the County to preserve it for the future.

Another $1.25 million is being proposed for affordable housing initiatives- including low-income housing rehabilitation and homebuying assistance services.

$3.4 million will also be spent on new paramedic stations in the Dewey Beach, Lincoln, and Milton areas.

Sussex County Council plans to vote on its budget during their June 16th meeting.

