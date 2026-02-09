More Sports Tourism Capital Investment funding is awarded in Delaware

Seven Delaware sports facilities are awarded Sports Tourism Capital Investment Funding.

This third round of funding offered $10 million in grants, and the Delaware Tourism Office received 27 applications seeking just over $50 million.

"It was the most applications we've ever had out of all three rounds which I think is huge, and I think continues to show the legislators and those who kind of oversee the bond bill that sports tourism is continuing to grow. There's continuing need to build more infrastructure or add to our current infrastructure," said Ryan Wolfe, sports sales leader for the Delaware Tourism Office.

The money goes to new or existing sports facilities that hold events to attract visitors from out of the state and contribute to the state and local economy.

In 2023, 1.1 million sports travelers attended an event in Delaware either as a participant or spectator with $231.4 million spent either at that venue, restaurants, hotels, or other venues.

This year, DE Turf was the biggest recipient, receiving $4.15 million to add another field to the 12 already there.

Delaware Tourism Office sports sales leader Ryan Wolfe says the goal is to make that facility a year-round attraction.

"So the 13th field will be domed, which is very new, very exciting. So not only will they have the additional field to play, but they will also be able to bring events during the colder months and the winter season when it's normally slower,” said Wolfe. “So that adds a whole, another element of not only programming or sports tourism, but during months that normally don't have much going on because all their other fields are just open, not covered."

Other grant recipients include the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Dover Motor Speedway and Georgetown Speedway.

The full list and funding use is below…

