The Cape May-Lewes Ferry plans some price changes this year

The Delaware River and Bay Authority holds a public hearing Monday about proposed Cape May-Lewes Ferry fare adjustments.

The DRBA points out fare adjustments happen regularly, with increases reflecting inflationary pressures while decreases encourage both family and multi-trip travel on the ferry.

DRBA’s director of communications and marketing Jim Salmon explains some of the proposed adjustments.

"The general concepts are a 3 to a $6 increase in in-season vehicle fares. That will vary based upon time. An expansion of the period when fares will be free for children ages, 6 to 13. It's currently November to March, the proposal period would be October to May," said Salmon.

Salmon notes a family of four with two children will see a 10% reduction in rate during that time.

He explains one of the other proposed changes.

"A staircase or a stair step processing, more like surge pricing for the ferry during peak times,” said Salmon. “So we would like to implement something where, at 50% of the ferry it's X, and then it increases at 75, and then it increases again at 90."

That would encourage users to reserve earlier, which helps DRBA better gauge demand.

Other adjustments proposed include a $2 increase in shuttle fares heading to Cape May, as well as a $2 increase in show-go fares, a non-reserved handling and cancellation fee for those who show up without a reservation.

Monday night’s hearing is at 6:30, and is online via Microsoft Teams at www.drba.net/events/ferry-public-hearing-2026. If approved, changes would go in effect on April 1.