Starting this month Delmarva Power customers will see lower gas prices

Delmarva Power customers will see lower charges for gas this winter.

Beginning this month, Delmarva Power gas customers will have their charges lowered by 18 percent from the current rate.

That’s a total monthly bill decrease of $16.30 for an average residential customer.

"Delmarva Power applied for approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to lower its supply charges for gas customers in August. We then received word in October from the PSC that those adjusted rates were approved,” said Delmarva Power Senior Communications Specialist Candice Womer. “So those new rates will go into effect in November."

This decrease is the second for customers within seven months following a 23 percent decrease starting in April.

"As temperatures begin to drop we realize that our customers are going to be using natural gas more to heat their homes. So we couldn't be happier that we're able to lower our rates by 18% at this time and when we know customers are going to be needing it most. It goes with our goal that we are committed to maintaining affordable energy service." said Womer.

Womer adds Delmarva Power’s Delaware customers as a whole have seen more than $5.3 million in energy assistance so far this year.

She notes customers can also manage their energy use online, looking at where they use energy the most and adjusting usage to try and save money.

They also can set alerts when usage is trending higher in a given month.