First State keeps seeking new way to draw tourists
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and with it the summer tourism season in the First State.
Delaware’s tourism industry has grown steadily in recent years. A record 9 million people visited the First State in 2016 generating about $3.3 billion in revenue.
Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke with State Tourism Director Liz Keller about some of Delaware summer's attractions seeking to draw even more people this year.