© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

First State keeps seeking new way to draw tourists

Delaware Public Media
Published May 25, 2018 at 4:03 PM EDT
tourism-endless-discoveries.jpg
Delaware Tourism Office
/

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and with it the summer tourism season in the First State.

Delaware’s tourism industry has grown steadily in recent years.  A record 9 million people visited the First State in 2016 generating about $3.3 billion in revenue.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke with State Tourism Director Liz Keller about some of Delaware  summer's attractions seeking to draw even more people this year.

Tags

BusinessDelaware Tourism
Related Content
Load More