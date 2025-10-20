Rehoboth officials discuss incentive package for Clear Space Theatre move

Rehoboth Beach is making progress towards an arrangement to support Clear Space Theatre Company’s expansion in the city.

The theatre is looking at two different sites, one in downtown Rehoboth and another in Lewes. But, while Lewes has been mum on a potential relocation, Rehoboth officials have openly courted Clear Space. At a meeting earlier this month, Rehoboth council members agreed on most of a package of support for the theatre.

That includes a nominal $1 per year lease for 30 years, with the option to extend to 50 years. However, some details will remain unresolved for now, like a potential $1 million contribution from the city’s coffers to Clear Space.

At a meeting Friday, Commissioner Patrick Gossett said he was comfortable waiting to resolve those outstanding issues until Clear Space’s board made a decision between Rehoboth and Lewes.

“We need a commitment from the Clear Space board that we're committed to you, and then we can make those other commitments," Gossett said. "Not saying it's all going to happen. Life is compromise. But I believe the sticking points, if you want to call it [that], and the financials can really be worked through.”

Mayor Stan Mills said the ball is in Clear Space’s court now.

“I'm ready, though, to leave the decision in the hands of the Clear Space board," Mills said. "I would hope Clear Space looks favorably at our offer so far and approves it at their meeting.”

Commissioners voted 5-0 to codify the 16 points they have agreed to in a letter of intent to Clear Space’s board, with the other points to be resolved in the future if the theatre decides to expand in Rehoboth.