Clear Space Theatre eyes new home in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach’s Clear Space Theatre is looking to move into a new home in the coming years.

Clear Space is looking to build a much larger building that would include two theatres, one of which would be a 300-seat mainstage - almost double its current capacity.

Clear Space’s managing director, Joe Gfaller, says the new building would also be a first for Sussex County.

“Sussex County is the only county in the state that lacks a purpose-built performing arts center of any kind," he says.

The company’s board is considering two locations for the new space - a private parcel in Lewes and the site of the Cape Henlopen Senior Center, which is itself moving to a new location. Gfaller says Rehoboth officials have been accommodating so far.

“The leadership of the city thus far has been nothing but helpful and generous with their time and trying to sort of thread the needle to see how we might be able to best proceed together," he said.

In addition to the new theatre spaces, the new facility would add educational spaces, and scene, prop, and costume shops.

Gfaller says the theatre company provides a number of community benefits, including economic ones.

“Through some very conservative math, we can show that in this current year alone, there's been roughly $1.5 million in direct economic impact to the city and the businesses within the city through our performances in our current venue," he says.

Clear Space’s board will ultimately decide between the two sites, if Clear Space and Rehoboth can agree on a site development plan for the senior center site.

