Freeman Foundation touts its 16th season and looks ahead to downstate arts programming

The 2023 summer season at the Freeman Pavilion in Selbyville debuted the first phase of facility updates. The new entry and box office saw record attendance pass through the gate.

Alyson Cunningham, the Freeman’s Marketing Manager, says “We welcomed over 105,000 guests to the Freeman Arts Pavilion this summer, which is the most we’ve seen in one season, and that’s been really great .”

The Freeman Foundation shifts its attention now that its summer season is over.

While the Freeman Arts Pavilion is largely shuttered for the winter, the Foundation continues its arts programming in Sussex County and nearby Maryland schools.

Last year, more than 13,500 students benefited through this initiative. This year, the Foundation seeks to expand programming to local libraries and after-school programs, and to provide free live arts performances for the community at-large.

Cunningham says the arts programming continues to expand.

“We will have, I believe, eight unique arts programs that impact pre-K through 12th grade, and we’re actually currently in Indian River High School doing an arts education project.”

