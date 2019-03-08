Arts Playlist: Honoring Phyllis Mills Wyeth

The Brandywine River Museum of Art is honoring the late Phyllis Mills Wyeth.

The museum just opened an exhibition to remember Wyeth, who died in January.

“It’s titled Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration. She is, among other things, the wife ofJamie Wyeth, the artist. And we are celebrating her life,” said Audrey Lewis, exhibit curator at the Brandywine River Museum of Art.

She says there are 28 paintings and drawings on display, capturing the many facets of Phyllis’ life. They include Jamie Wyeth’s first portrait of her (Phyllis Mills - 1967), which depicted her outdoors and covered in fallen leaves.

Lewis says the museum wanted to pay tribute to all of Wyeths' contributions.

“Because she was one of our founding trustees and was a supporter of the Museum for many, many years, and the Conservancy as well - unwavering support. And she was very invested in art and environment” Lewis said.





Lewis says other works highlight Phyllis’ accomplishments in carriage driving such as Into the Gorge (1975) and her success as a Thoroughbred horse breeder and owner, most notably in Winners Circle, Belmont Stakes (2012).

Lewis says a catalogue organized by the museum will accompany the exhibition. And following its presentation here, the exhibition will head to the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine and the Greenville County Museum of Art in Greenville, South Carolina.

You can read and see more about the exhibition here.





