Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artists B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters
The Delaware Division of the Arts is set to showcase the work of 17 artists who were awarded fellowships out of a group of more than 100 people.
Titled “Award Winners XXIII,” the exhibit uniquely features a wide variety of art, including folk art, literature, visual arts, and music.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with a few of the exhibit’s artists – B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters – to learn more about their work and what it means to be included in “Award Winners XXIII.”
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with 'Award Winners XXIII' exhibit artists B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters