© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artists B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Three of the artists featured in In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with a few of the exhibit’s artists – B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters – to learn more about their work and what it means to be included in “Award Winners XXIII.”
B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters
/
Delaware Public Media
Three of the artists featured in the Delaware Division of the Arts “Award Winners XXIII" exhibit, B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters (from left to right).

The Delaware Division of the Arts is set to showcase the work of 17 artists who were awarded fellowships out of a group of more than 100 people.

Titled “Award Winners XXIII,” the exhibit uniquely features a wide variety of art, including folk art, literature, visual arts, and music.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with a few of the exhibit’s artists – B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters – to learn more about their work and what it means to be included in “Award Winners XXIII.”

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with 'Award Winners XXIII' exhibit artists B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon