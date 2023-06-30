Enlighten Me: Delaware native Laura Carney completes late dad’s bucket list in ‘My Father's List’
In 2003, Laura Carney’s 54-year-old father Mickey was killed in an auto accident. In 2016, Carney, a Delaware native, found a list written by Mickey titled “Things I Would Like to Do in My Lifetime!”
Mickey had completed only a handful of the 60 items on the ‘bucket list’, so Laura decided to finish it for him. From skydiving and surfing in the ocean to meeting the president and corresponding with the pope, Laura spent six years completing the list. Now she’s detailing her adventures in her new book "My Father's List: How Living My Dad's Dreams Set Me Free."
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon met Carney at her book reading at Barnes & Noble in Wilmington to discuss her story.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with author Laura Carney about her new book "My Father's List"