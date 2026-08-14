2026 Candidate Conversations: Attorney General

We’ve reached out to candidates that have filed to run in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

The race for Attorney General currently features 3 candidates, including the incumbent, Democrat Kathy Jennings. Their Candidate Conversations are below.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media's 2026 Election coverage