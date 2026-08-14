2026 Candidate Conversations: Attorney General
We’ve reached out to candidates that have filed to run in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.
The race for Attorney General currently features 3 candidates, including the incumbent, Democrat Kathy Jennings. Their Candidate Conversations are below.
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media's 2026 Election coverage
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Apple NewsCandidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage. Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware Attorney General and in this interview Democrat Dwayne Bensing.
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Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware Attorney General and in this interview Democrat Kathy Jennings.
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Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware Attorney General and in this interview Democrat Patty Rickman.