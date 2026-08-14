Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Kathy Jennings

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kathy Jennings Listen • 30:45

Kathy Jennings is the incumbent Delaware Attorney General. She is seeking a third term as AG.

She won the office in 2018, then defeated Republican Julianne Murray in 2022 for a second term.

Jennings is the Delaware Democratic Party's endorsed candidate for Attorney General.

Her campiagn website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.