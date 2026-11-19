The writer Abdelrahman ElGendy won the non-fiction prize at this year's National Book Awards, for his book Huna. The memoir looks at the six years he spent as a political prisoner in Egypt. But ElGendy wasn't present to accept the award.

In an essay published in The New Yorker last week, he wrote about not being able to attend the ceremony, because his visa to enter the U.S. from Europe was denied. The article led to questions about his eligibility for the award in the first place. The National Book Foundation issued a statement just hours before the ceremony, stating they expanded eligibility criteria in 2024, and were "proud to celebrate Huna."

Helen Thomaides, ElGendy's editor, accepted the award at the ceremony in New York City and read a statement on ElGendy's behalf. "Years ago in my prison cell in Egypt, I used to fantasize about writing a memoir," he wrote. "Today, that dream should've come full circle. But like so many of the circles ruptured in my life, it will remain unfinished, broken by an oppressive regime with a fascist ideology."

Novelist Hannah Lilith Assadi won the Fiction award, for the novel Paradiso 17. The book follows Sufien, a Palestinian man travelling the world after being exiled from his home in 1948. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the book's origins being at her Palestinian father's deathbed. "I watched cancer ravage my father's body, and genocide ravage his people and their children," she said. "And perhaps this is the Palestinian story on this Earth. So beautiful, so painful. And isn't that story all of ours."

Brenda Hillman won the award for Poetry, for her book Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation. The book is a meditation on returning to her childhood home after her mother's death. In her acceptance speech, Hillman thanked everyone who had ever written a poem, and advocated for poetry's place in the literary landscape and in everyday life, nudging the press and critics working on year-end best books lists to keep poetry in mind.

The award for Translated Literature went to Spanish author Vicente Luis Mora and translator Rahul Bery for the book Centroeuropa. The stylistically experimental novel centers around a man in the 19th century attempting to bury his dead wife, and upon digging up the earth, finds soldiers from various eras and wars.

And the award for Young People's Literature went to The Fight of Our Lives: AIDS in America by David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels. The non-fiction book is a history of HIV and AIDS, and the grassroots response to the AIDS crisis.

The National Book Foundation also awarded two lifetime achievement awards to pediatrician and literacy advocate Perri Klass, and author Salman Rushdie. Klass, who worked with clinics to give kids books during visits, accepted her award while bringing a stethoscope and a copy of Goodnight Moon up to the stage.

Rushdie took time in his acceptance speech to pay respects to sci-fi author and fellow National Book Award Lifetime Achievement honoree Ursula K. LeGuin. "When my first novel was published 51 years ago, it was widely disparaged. But Ursula LeGuin liked it," he said. "She was just about the only one who did. And it meant everything to me."

Actor Kyle MacLachlan hosted the show. He opened the proceedings talking about his lifelong love of books and peppered in jokes about AI and not reading all of the nominated books.

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