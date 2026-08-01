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Paul Yoon talks about his new canine odyssey, 'Etna'

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published August 1, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Paul Yoon about his new novel, "Etna," and its main character, a dog who becomes part of a war in an unnamed country.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
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