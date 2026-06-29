Trump notches wins for his immigration agenda as SCOTUS weighs birthright citizenship

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
In the wake of racist, mob violence in Northern Ireland this month, there has been a fresh round of attention on so-called "active clubs," the global network of fascist, white nationalist youth groups that center their activities around mixed martial arts.