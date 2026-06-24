Congress passes the largest housing affordability bill in decades

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Under President Trump, more federal attention and support has gone towards anti-abortion Christian centers. A watchdog group says many of them mislead patients with promises to "rule out" ectopic pregnancies.