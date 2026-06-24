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Congress passes the largest housing affordability bill in decades

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:39 AM EDT

The most expansive affordable housing legislation in decades has passed both chambers of Congress and is now headed for a presidential signature.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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