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How to support but not enable adult children in this tough economy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT
In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, two people greet the sun as they stand on a jetty while the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, in Bal Harbour, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, two people greet the sun as they stand on a jetty while the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, in Bal Harbour, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

More than half of millennials and nearly three in four members of Gen Z are relying on their parents for financial assistance, according to an insurance firm’s recent study.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Lisa Mullins to look at the impact on all involved and how to make sure you are only supporting, and not enabling, your kids and their financial needs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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