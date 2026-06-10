Dover promotes Sharon Duca to City Manager position

Dover appoints Sharon Duca to its City Manager position.

Duca has been Acting City Manager since former city manager Dave Hugg was placed on leave and subsequently removed earlier this year.

City of Dover

Duca has served in city government for over two decades. She started as a civil engineer in 2003 and was appointed to her most recent position as assistant city manager in 2021.

City leaders say Duca will also remain in her roles on numerous boards and organizations.

She earned both her undergraduate degree in civil engineering and her Master of Engineering degrees from Penn State in 1994 and 2000 respectively.

Dover officials moved for Hugg’s removal , claiming he failed to provide them with “critical information,” specifically letters of complaint against the People’s Community Center homeless shelter.

Hugg says he’s still unaware of any letters the City received regarding the shelter and has since filed a complaint against the City for age-based discrimination, with the intent of eventually filing a lawsuit regardless of the city’s response.