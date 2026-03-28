Dover City Council moving to oust City Manager Dave Hugg

Dover City Manager Dave Hugg is placed on paid leave as the city makes moves to oust him.

Hugg was placed on paid leave beginning March 2nd, and the city’s charter details that move as the first step towards removing him from his position.

Following the move to paid leave, tensions between city council and Hugg were revealed, pointing to numerous complaints of Hugg not properly informing council of crucial issues for months at a time.

Spotlight Delaware reported this week that in order to remove Hugg, the city would need to hold a public hearing and give him a written statement of the alleged reasons for removal, which Hugg’s lawyer Anthony Delcollo says is what the city manager wants.

A city spokesperson for the office of the town manager told DPM they are able to confirm that Hugg has been placed on paid leave, has not been fired, and that no other information is able to be given due to its nature as a “personnel issue.”

Assistant City Manager Sharon Duca has appeared for city council meetings in Hugg’s place in the meantime.

Delcollo says that at this point, Hugg has not been provided with any information detailing wrongdoings or performance issues and adds that Hugg is looking forward to the opportunity to present his position before the public.

No date for Hugg’s public hearing has been set, and city charter does not outline a timeline or deadline to do so.