Wilmington City Council moves forward on affordable housing initiatives, community organization funding

Wilmington City Council has a slate of affordable housing ordinances in the works.

Councilmember Shané Darby sponsored two ordinances on their way to the City Planning Commission and the Community Development and Urban Planning Committee.

One would create a mandatory inclusionary zoning program for low- and moderate-income residents. The other sought to create a Landlord Engagement Advisory Board.

Darby’s draft ordinance says the latter is intended to strengthen compliance city-wide and prevent evictions.

Councilmember Alexander Hackett sponsors an ordinance that would create a rental assistance program for residents in education, healthcare, banking and government.

As the draft is currently written, it allows for a maximum of $1 thousand each for a security deposit and first month’s rent. Hackett’s ordinance is on its way to Committee.

City Councilmembers also authorized several grants to be doled out at its Thursday meeting.

The Delaware Center for Horticulture invites locals to build community and revitalize green spaces. Councilmembers authorized a $2,500 grant to the organization.

Councilmembers passed a resolution to give a $5 thousand grant to the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Resolution sponsor Shané Darby has been working on this partnership for two years.

“We had community meetings with stakeholders in the community to really focus on creating a brochure, interactive digital map highlighting African American sites throughout the city of Wilmington,” Darby said. “I thought this is the perfect time – we're celebrating 250 years of American history, and what greater way than to celebrate by the people who built this country?”

Darby said her goal is to have the brochure and interactive map published this summer.

