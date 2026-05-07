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CNN founder Ted Turner dies

NPR | By David Folkenflik
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:20 PM EDT

Ted Turner — the founder of CNN and a suite of other cable channels, not to mention a restaurant chain, anti-nuclear nonprofit and sports competition — has died.

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David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
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