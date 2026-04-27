Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup and claims that it caused cancer

The Supreme Court is considering whether Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, should be shielded from lawsuits claiming that the weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ben Riensche, owner and manager at the Blue Diamond Farming Company in Iowa, a farm growing corn, soybeans and wheat. He’s a volunteer member on a farmer advisory panel for Crop Life America, which represents the pesticide industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR