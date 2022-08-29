© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Eastern Kentucky residents still struggle to recover and find clean water after historic floods

Published August 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
An aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. (Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty Images)
Thousands of families lost everything in last month’s deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Those fortunate enough to stay in their homes still don’t have access to basic services, like gas or water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Olivia Krauth, a reporter with the Louisville-Courier Journal.

And, Dr. Kassi Marshall is helping to provide clean drinking water. She is with Appalachian Regional Healthcare and volunteers with the Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit Water With Blessings. Marshall, who has been traveling to sites to distribute water filters and teach people how to use them, speaks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.