Dewey Beach Planning and Zoning backs proposed ban on front lawn pools

New rules in Dewey would restrict pools, safety fences, and other structures from being built in front of houses or other main structures within city limits.

Commissioners say the new rules are consistent with old code put in place as far back as the 1980s, and simply reflect those previous regulations, which were unintentionally removed from city code.

Supporters, such as Commissioner Mike Harmer, also argue these rules will keep properties in line with desired property appearance.

“I don’t think that having pools in the front yards are to the best interest of the way that we might want the town to look, good or bad- if folks don’t like that opinion… I’m just giving my opinion and if that’s what the ordinance is I will support that ordinance.” he said.

The current rules forbid structures within a certain section of the front yard, called the “required front yard”- a minimum of 18 feet of setback from the street.

New drafted ordinance specifies that anything beyond the 18-foot requirement will still be banned, even if other structures are still allowed.

Commissioners - including Jimmy O'Connor - argue these rules should have already been in place.

“I’m going to vote yes for the fact that I think that [the ordinance] was in there originally and somehow got inadvertently taken out. I also think that [pools] would go against the green space [ordinance] that we passed in charter.” he said.

Dewey officials say this rule change aligns with new green space rules, which place further restrictions on what can be placed in house frontage areas.

Ordinance wording says that the town's 3.5 ft heigh limit for hedges, fences, and walls in front lawns also applies to pool safety fences, which are required to exceed that amount.

This move would bring Dewey in line with other neighboring communities, like Lewes and Rehoboth, who also have a ban on front lawn pools.

Commissioners voted unanimously to send the ordinance change to Dewey Town Council.