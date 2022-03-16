Summer travel expected to increase — and so are airfares

As omicron numbers continue to fall, Americans are starting to think about summer travel. Early indicators show that travel spending could exceed pre-pandemic levels.

But the enthusiasm to travel might be dampened a little by rising fuel prices and persistent inflation, which are likely to result in fare increases.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins talks to transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the ups and downs of this summer’s travel season.

