House committee looks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan about Jan. 6 attack

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection wants to speak with Rep. Jim Jordan, one of former President Trump’s closest allies, about his contact with the White House on that day.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter for HuffPost, for the latest on the Jan. 6 investigation.

