Frequency of wildfires in Alaska concerns scientists

One state was mostly spared from this year’s wildfires: Alaska. But there’s evidence that the frequency and intensity of burning in that state have increased in recent decades — and that has scientists worried.

As Daniel Grossman reports, they fear that the carbon released by fires in the high-north Boreal forests could speed up climate change.

