State Veterans Affairs officials discussed what’s working and what’s not with the newly-implemented VA Mission Act Monday.Congresswoman Lisa Blunt…
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says homelessness among military veterans in Delaware is down 17 percent from 2017.The VA said it’s using point in…
UD announced a new partnership with Wilmington’s Department of Veterans Affairs Friday. The goal of the partnership is to leverage UD’s research capacity…
The Wilmington VA Medical Center has a new home in Sussex County, which officials say should help it handle the 20 percent jump in patients it's seen in…