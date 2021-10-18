-
Use of public transportation has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus. It is unclear whether fare revenue will rebound next fiscal year, and some…
-
The new Wilmington Transit Center opened Sunday during a tough time for public transit. The $10 million facility is the new transfer point for most buses…
-
Changes are coming to some DART bus routes this spring. The anticipated opening of the new Wilmington Transit Center in May will bring changes to some bus…
-
Officials broke ground Monday on the new transit hub planned near the Wilmington train station. The Wilmington Transit Center will feature indoor seating,…